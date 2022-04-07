Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €275.00 ($302.20) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €288.31 ($316.82).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.