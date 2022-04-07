Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 1,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

