National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

