National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AutoNation by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in AutoNation by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,205. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.