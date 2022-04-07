National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE BIO opened at $576.64 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.32 and a 200-day moving average of $679.26. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

