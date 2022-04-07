National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.