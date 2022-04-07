National Asset Management Inc. Invests $480,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

