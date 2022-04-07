National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

