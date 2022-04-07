National Asset Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS opened at $324.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

