National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,801 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 421,414 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

