National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 58,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fortive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

