National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 6,200 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $31.72.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

