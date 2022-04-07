National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 20,408 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

NASDAQ BITF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $661.90 million and a P/E ratio of 32.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.