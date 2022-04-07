National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 426 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $280.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $261.48 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.21.

