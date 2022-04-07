National Bank of Canada FI Invests $103,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 1,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

