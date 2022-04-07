National Bank of Canada FI Invests $105,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $212.37 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $197.37.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

