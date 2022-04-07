National Bank of Canada FI Invests $111,000 in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

