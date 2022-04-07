National Bank of Canada FI Invests $134,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 139,178 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,263,000.
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.
