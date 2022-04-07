National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $138,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $280.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $261.48 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

