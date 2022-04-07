National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOG opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.