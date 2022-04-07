National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Stem by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,850 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.79. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

