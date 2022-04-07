National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

