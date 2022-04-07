National Bankshares Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.50.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.22. 107,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.37. The firm has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$39.00 and a twelve month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.6600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

