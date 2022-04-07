National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NESR stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

