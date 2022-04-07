National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Up to $62.16

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.16, but opened at $64.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 1,790 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

