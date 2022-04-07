Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
