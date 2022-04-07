Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,550 shares of company stock worth $79,751 over the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

