Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.