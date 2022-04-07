Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.