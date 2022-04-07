nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

