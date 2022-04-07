nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

