Neo One Day Trading Volume Hits $238.67 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.54 or 0.00052127 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $238.67 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

