Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
