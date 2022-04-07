Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

