Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €75.00 ($82.42) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

