Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. Nevro has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

