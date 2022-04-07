New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $43.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 21,762 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

