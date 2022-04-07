New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.05. New World Development shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,278 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDVLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.
