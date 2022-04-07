New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 83.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $840.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.