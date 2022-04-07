New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $45,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $3,072,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 11,370.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFT opened at $22.64 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $418.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

