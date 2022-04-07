New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

