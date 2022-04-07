New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

