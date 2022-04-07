New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNA opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

