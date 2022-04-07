Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 6,026,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,063. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

