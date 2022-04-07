Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 349,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,359. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

