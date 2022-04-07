NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Up 0% This Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $1,224.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00258994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001383 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

