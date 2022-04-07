NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.57. Approximately 962,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,070,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.24.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (TSE:NXE)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

