Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

