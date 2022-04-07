NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.35. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 13,047 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

