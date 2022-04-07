NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $74,445.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NXGN stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

