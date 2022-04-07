Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives $14.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

EFRTF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.