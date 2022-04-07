Nick Roberts Acquires 12 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($16.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($197.67).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Nick Roberts purchased 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £144 ($188.85).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.13). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.08) to GBX 2,020 ($26.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

